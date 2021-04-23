Oil pares weekly loss as investors face mixed signals on demand

Oil remains more than 25% higher in 2021, aided by the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines and vigilant supply management from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. But the bulk of crude’s advance came in the first two months of the year, and prices have struggled since. OPEC+ is set to start easing deep supply curbs from May, and the group is expected to hold a full ministerial meeting next week to assess the global state of play.