Oil prices fall nearly 1% on profit booking, concerns about higher interest rates1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 03:54 PM IST
At 3 pm the November contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $92.60 a barrel, down 0.99% from its previous close
New Delhi: International crude oil prices fell nearly 1% on Thursday as traders looked to book profits after the recent surge in prices. Analysts said concerns of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve also weighed on crude prices.
