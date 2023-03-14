Oil PSUs hit dividend roadblock in Russia4 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:07 AM IST
$400 mn stuck as Western curbs make it harder to transfer money
New Delhi: State-run energy firms, including ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), Bharat Petro Resources Ltd, Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL), are unable to access around $400 million in dividend payments stuck in Russia as Western sanctions have made it harder to transfer money out of the country, three people aware of the development said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×