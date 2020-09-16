Oil surges with high hopes ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting

Oil’s recovery from April’s price rout paused in the beginning of September amid a persistent pandemic that crippled demand. But prices are recouping some of those losses, with futures in New York set to erase last week’s drop. Steps the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies take to mitigate supply concerns could drive the momentum. A committee made up of some ministers from OPEC+ alliance will meet on Thursday to discuss if the group’s production curbs are enough to prevent a glut.