Oil trades near $67 as India demand drop curbs recovery optimism

Oil has rallied in 2021 on prospects for a rebound in demand as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out, paving the way for greater economic activity. However, the recovery has been uneven, with some nations suffering from resurgent waves of the virus. At the same time, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies started this month to ease the supply curbs they imposed last year to drain bloated global stockpiles and revive prices.