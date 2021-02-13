Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday blamed the artificial price mechanism created by Oil-producing nations for the exponential rise in retail prices of petrol and diesel.

"I am sorry to say oil-rich countries are not looking into the interest of consuming countries. They created an artificial price mechanism. This is pinching the consuming countries," Pradhan told reporters.

Facing severe criticism from opposition parties on the issue, the minister said there was a total collapse in demand for petroleum across the world due to the Covid-19 lockdown and petroleum producers had to reduce production.

"Now the economy has revived and India has returned almost to the pre-Covid position. However, the oil producers have not increased production," Pradhan said.

He noted that India meets 80% of its fuel requirement from oil-producing nations and said that "we are facing challenges on the price" as the crude oil price was again on a rising trend.

Pradhan also cited the government's increased spending in welfare and developmental programmes to justify the increase in petroleum products.

"Some components of the petroleum price are coming from the tax regime. We are passing through an unusual phase due to the Covid pandemic. The spending of the Union and state governments have gone up. There is a 34% increase in capital expenditure in the budget. But we have to carry forward our economy and we need resources," he said.

Pradhan also justified the decision to implement a ₹6,000 crore project at BPCL Kochi refinery ahead of disinvestment, saying the project will facilitate the production of niche petrochemicals which are predominantly being imported in the country.

He said this will create new industries and new job opportunities in Kerala.

Pradhan statement came a day after the Congress said it was planning a nationwide protest against increasing fuel prices.

The opposition party has attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre over the soaring prices of diesel and petrol and alleged that it was not willing to lower the excise duty on diesel and petrol to ease the burden on the people.

