News
India’s love for oily food triples edible oil use, leads to import surge
Summary
- The Centre is taking a host of steps to increase self-sufficiency. In October 2024, the Union cabinet approved the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds), to boost domestic oilseed production and achieving self-reliance
New Delhi: India’s growing appetite for fried and processed foods has tripled the country’s per capita consumption of edible oil since 2001, leading to a heavy reliance on imports and increased concerns about obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more