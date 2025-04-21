India’s love for oily food triples edible oil use, leads to import surge

“Oil consumption is very high in Indian society. It’s not limited to fried items, but even in routine food the household consumption is very high and not restricted to tier-I cities where there is little awareness but also in tier-II and tier-III cities," said Dr. Mansi Chatrath, a nutritionist based out of Panchkula in Haryana. “Not only this, eating out has massively increased over a period of time or even if people are not eating out, they are ordering at home,"