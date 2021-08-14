Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, 2021 (OJEE – 2021), which was originally scheduled in the month of June, but had to be postponed due to Covid, will now be conducted during 6th September to 18th September, 2021.

The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses, in three shifts on each day of the examination.

The shift-wise complete schedule of the examination is displayed on the official websites of OJEE — www.ojee.nic.in/www.odishajee.com

View Full Image Schedule for OJEE 2021

Information on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the examination and downloading of admit card will be notified later on. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting above websites for latest updates.

In the week of June, the government decided to postpone the entrance exam due to deadly second wave of Covid. The examination was scheduled from June 17 to 24. Announcing the decision, the government said that the revised dates would be notified in the first week of July.

At that point, Odisha was among the few states that were recording highest number of infection cases in the country. When exam was postponed, the state had nearly 6,000 active cases and its daily infection count was over 4,000.

Like many others, the state had also canceled the class 10 and 12th board exams.

