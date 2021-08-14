Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >OJEE-2021: Exam dates announced, check full schedule on odishajee.com

OJEE-2021: Exam dates announced, check full schedule on odishajee.com

Premium
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, 2021
1 min read . 04:55 PM IST Livemint

  • The shift-wise complete schedule of the examination is displayed on the official websites of OJEE — www.ojee.nic.in/www.odishajee.com

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, 2021 (OJEE – 2021), which was originally scheduled in the month of June, but had to be postponed due to Covid, will now be conducted during 6th September to 18th September, 2021.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, 2021 (OJEE – 2021), which was originally scheduled in the month of June, but had to be postponed due to Covid, will now be conducted during 6th September to 18th September, 2021.

The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses, in three shifts on each day of the examination.

The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses, in three shifts on each day of the examination.

The shift-wise complete schedule of the examination is displayed on the official websites of OJEE — www.ojee.nic.in/www.odishajee.com

The shift-wise complete schedule of the examination is displayed on the official websites of OJEE — www.ojee.nic.in/www.odishajee.com

View Full Image
Schedule for OJEE 2021
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Schedule for OJEE 2021
Click on the image to enlarge

Information on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the examination and downloading of admit card will be notified later on. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting above websites for latest updates.

Information on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the examination and downloading of admit card will be notified later on. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting above websites for latest updates.

In the week of June, the government decided to postpone the entrance exam due to deadly second wave of Covid. The examination was scheduled from June 17 to 24. Announcing the decision, the government said that the revised dates would be notified in the first week of July.

In the week of June, the government decided to postpone the entrance exam due to deadly second wave of Covid. The examination was scheduled from June 17 to 24. Announcing the decision, the government said that the revised dates would be notified in the first week of July.

At that point, Odisha was among the few states that were recording highest number of infection cases in the country. When  exam was postponed, the state had nearly 6,000 active cases and its daily infection count was over 4,000.

At that point, Odisha was among the few states that were recording highest number of infection cases in the country. When  exam was postponed, the state had nearly 6,000 active cases and its daily infection count was over 4,000.

Like many others, the state had also canceled the class 10 and 12th board exams.  

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Like many others, the state had also canceled the class 10 and 12th board exams.  

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!