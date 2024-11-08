OK! The two-letter word that ruined a marriage and cost Indian Railways ₹3 crore

The troubled marriage of a station master and his wife spiralled into a decade-long legal battle triggered by a phone argument. A seemingly innocent ‘OK’ cost Indian Railways 3 crore, resulting in suspension and eventual divorce. Let's check out what really happened.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published8 Nov 2024, 05:01 PM IST
A seemingly innocent 'OK' during a phone argument between a station master and wife costed the Railways <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 crore and resulted in suspension and eventual divorce.
A seemingly innocent ’OK’ during a phone argument between a station master and wife costed the Railways ₹3 crore and resulted in suspension and eventual divorce.(Ramesh Pathania)

A station master and his wife are making headlines not only for their troubled marriage but also for how their personal misery translated to professional troubles that further compounded personal chaos. The Station Master is a resident of Visakhapatnam, and the wife belongs to Durg.

According to a Times of India report, the Indian Railways employee tied the knot on October 12, 2011, and set a series of suffering on both personal and professional fronts. The harmless ‘OK’ during a marital dispute ended up creating problems that spanned a decade. The two-letter word resulted in the suspension of the station master, a massive railway loss, and a prolonged divorce battle.

Also Read | RITES eyeing Africa for exporting refurbished diesel locos

A phone argument initiated the decade-long saga. The critical point in their marriage can be traced back to when the station master was on duty and got involved in a heated argument over the phone with his wife. He hung up the call with the statement, “We’ll talk at home, OK?”

This turned out to be a blunder, setting off a bizarre chain of events as the colleague on the other end of the radio transmission misinterpreted this ‘OK’ to be a signal to dispatch a freight train. As a result, the goods train was set off through a restricted area in Maoist-affected territory. This incident resulted in a 3 crore penalty to the railways because the train took an unauthorised route that violated night-time restrictions. Consequently, the station master was suspended, adding to his marital woes.

Also Read | Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4.48% YOY

The railway employee eventually filed for divorce while his wife filed a case under IPC Section 498A for cruelty and harassment against him, his father, elder brother, and other family members. The situation worsened after the wife approached the Supreme Court, and the case was transferred to a family court in Durg. After the family court rejected the divorce petition, the station master moved the case to the Chhattisgarh High Court, according to the TOI report.

Court grants divorce after 12-year-long battle

Recently, Justices Rajani Dubey and Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal ruled in favour of the station master and granted him divorce after a 12-year-long legal battle. It was observed that the wife continued her contact with her former lover after marriage, had falsely accused the station master of infidelity, and had made baseless dowry and cruelty allegations.

Also Read | Chhath Puja: Railways running 195 special trains in 13 days from Delhi; details

The court decreed that the wife's actions amounted to mental cruelty and had caused significant emotional distress. The Court held the wife responsible for the train incident that prompted her husband to seek the dissolution of the marriage.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 05:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaOK! The two-letter word that ruined a marriage and cost Indian Railways ₹3 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,987.80
    03:53 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    2882.3 (6.39%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    238.70
    03:57 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.06%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,409.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -15.55 (-0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.