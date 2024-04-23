Ola Cabs begins services at Ayodhya airport. CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says Ayodhya service opens up growth prospects
Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal expressed optimism that Ola's entry into places such as Ayodhya will open up significant growth prospects and improve transport for both tourists and devotees.
Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday launched the company's operations at Ayodhya airport to assist travellers and ensure a hassle-free journey in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh.
