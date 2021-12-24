With Ola ramping up its facility to electric scooters – Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro – CEO of the mobility firm Bhavish Aggarwal on Friday took to Twitter to reply to a news story and a tweet that posed him against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Recently, news agency Bloomberg put up a story, which claimed that Ola is not living up to its lofty ambitions and its mass production of its e-scooters is likely to be pushed back until at least January.

Sharing this story, a Twitter to user wrote: “Is @bhash going to do an @elonmusk and sleep in the #OLA factory...Maybe he should (sic)."

Replying to this, Aggarwal wrote: “Been there done that. Didn’t post on Twitter. Factory ramping up fast to full scale. Deliveries are accelerating."

“Creating global scale in 11 months is unprecedented anywhere in the world. Such biased articles with factual inaccuracies just underestimate what India can do," he added.

Been there done that. Didn’t post on Twitter 😉



Factory ramping up fast to full scale. Deliveries are accelerating.



Creating global scale in 11 months is unprecedented anywhere in the world.



Such biased articles with factual inaccuracies just underestimate what India can do. https://t.co/PwqmDKzoR7 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 24, 2021

What did the news story say?

Ola, which has already delayed initial deliveries to mid-December from October, is pledging to fulfill rest of the orders by February.

But people familiar said Ola, which counts heavyweights SoftBank Group Corp. and Tiger Global Management LLC as backers, is struggling to iron out manufacturing wrinkles and is able to make only as many as 150 units a day -- a slow pace if it has to deliver on time the 90,000 orders Aggarwal said it had received.

The company’s body shop is operating at half capacity and its paint shop isn’t up and running, the report said.

Hobbled by the global chips dearth, and what analysts call an over-reliance on imported components, Ola Electric’s woes are a microcosm of the challenges that India’s automobile industry will have to navigate as it pivots toward electric vehicles.

Ola e-scooter deliver

Meanwhile, Aggarwal on Friday said that Ola will start delivering the second batch of its electric scooters next week and will continue to do so in consecutive weeks in different cities.

The Bengaluru-based mobility firm started delivering these e-scooters on 15 December in its home turf, Bengaluru and its adjacent city Chennai. Bhavish informed that Vizag, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai will be next locations for deliveries.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.