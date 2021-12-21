Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday answered the ‘second most popular question’, which is - why do Ola drivers cancel rides? Addressing this question, he said Ola was taking steps to fix ride cancellations issue. He said Ola drivers will now see approx drop location and payment mode before accepting a ride.

“Addressing the 2nd most popular question I get - Why does my driver cancel my Ola ride?!! We're taking steps to fix this industry wide issue. Ola drivers will now see approx drop location & payment mode before accepting a ride. Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancelations," he said on Twitter.

Many a times Ola drivers cancel the ride after knowing the destination and mode of payments. This happens because drivers don't get to know the destination before starting the ride. But that will change now, with Ola CEO announcing new features to fix this issue.

