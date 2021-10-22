Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal recently visited a Bengaluru cafe on his company's newly launched yellow-coloured S1 scooter. Agarwal posted a picture and wrote, "Me and @varundubey getting a coffee with the @OlaElectric S1 at Araku coffee in Indiranagar, Bangalore. Come take a look!".

Subsequently, industrialist Anand Mahindra suggested Bhavish not just sit on his scooter but try out the cafe. "Make sure you don’t just stand next to your scooter all the time. Scoot inside the café and check it out," Mahindra wrote.

Smart move @bhash Araku café is the coolest location you could have selected. Make sure you don’t just stand next to your scooter all the time. Scoot inside the café and check it out. All of us at @naandi_india & @arakucoffeein are incredibly proud of it! https://t.co/Ty2D1jSdY6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 21, 2021

After that, Agarwal told Mahindra that he is a regular customer of the Araku cafe and tweeted, "Sir! Great brand, product, and service".

I’m probably the most regular customer already Sir! Great brand, product and service 👌🏼👍🏼 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 21, 2021

Manoj Kumar, the co-founder of Araku cafe also felt elated on Agarwal's visit to the cafe. Kumar wrote, "The Cafe is the destination for showcasing the Power of New IndiaFlag of India! See how @OlaElectric unveils their electric scooter - the confluence of iconic brands!"

When we said that @arakucoffeein Cafe in Bengaluru will be a destination, @bhash has made it happen at a new level - the Cafe is the destination for show casing the Power of New India🇮🇳 ! See how @OlaElectric unveils their electric scooter - confluence of iconic brands! ♥️ https://t.co/YcGG6RTqHG — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) October 21, 2021

"Love your cafe Manoj! And lovely people running it," Agarwal wrote on Twitter.

Love your cafe Manoj! And lovely people running it 👍🏼 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 21, 2021

Kumar stated that Agarwal is a regular patron and requested the Ola CEO to keep coming to the cafe.

"I know you are a regular patron and that’s a huge ring of endorsement for all of us Folded hands Keep coming and we will keep raising the bar," Kumar wrote.

I know you are a regular patron and that’s a huge ring of endorsement for all of us 🙏 Keep coming and we will keep raising the bar 🤗 — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) October 21, 2021

The story of Araku Coffee was started as a tribal empowerment enterprise by Naandi Foundation in 2001. The Naandi Foundation later set up a social initiative named ‘Araku Originals’ to give the coffee a global push in 2008 and began attracting buyers from countries such as Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, and France.

Mahindra, who is also chairman of Naandi Foundation, introduced the coffee in Paris with a flagship store in 2017.

In October 2018, Araku Coffee had won a gold medal for the best coffee pod in Paris’ Prix Epicures.

Araku Coffee is grown in ancestral terroirs located on the highlands of the Araku Valley, in the Eastern Ghats of India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.