Ola CEO tries out coffee at this Bengaluru cafe; Here's what Anand Mahindra said2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2021, 10:50 AM IST
Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal recently visited a Bengaluru cafe on his company's newly launched yellow-coloured S1 scooter
Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal recently visited a Bengaluru cafe on his company's newly launched yellow-coloured S1 scooter. Agarwal posted a picture and wrote, "Me and @varundubey getting a coffee with the @OlaElectric S1 at Araku coffee in Indiranagar, Bangalore. Come take a look!".
Subsequently, industrialist Anand Mahindra suggested Bhavish not just sit on his scooter but try out the cafe. "Make sure you don’t just stand next to your scooter all the time. Scoot inside the café and check it out," Mahindra wrote.
After that, Agarwal told Mahindra that he is a regular customer of the Araku cafe and tweeted, "Sir! Great brand, product, and service".
Manoj Kumar, the co-founder of Araku cafe also felt elated on Agarwal's visit to the cafe. Kumar wrote, "The Cafe is the destination for showcasing the Power of New IndiaFlag of India! See how @OlaElectric unveils their electric scooter - the confluence of iconic brands!"
"Love your cafe Manoj! And lovely people running it," Agarwal wrote on Twitter.
Kumar stated that Agarwal is a regular patron and requested the Ola CEO to keep coming to the cafe.
"I know you are a regular patron and that’s a huge ring of endorsement for all of us Folded hands Keep coming and we will keep raising the bar," Kumar wrote.
The story of Araku Coffee was started as a tribal empowerment enterprise by Naandi Foundation in 2001. The Naandi Foundation later set up a social initiative named ‘Araku Originals’ to give the coffee a global push in 2008 and began attracting buyers from countries such as Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, and France.
Mahindra, who is also chairman of Naandi Foundation, introduced the coffee in Paris with a flagship store in 2017.
In October 2018, Araku Coffee had won a gold medal for the best coffee pod in Paris’ Prix Epicures.
Araku Coffee is grown in ancestral terroirs located on the highlands of the Araku Valley, in the Eastern Ghats of India.
