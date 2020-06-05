Ola commits 500 cr for safe mobility initiatives for riders, driver-partners

The lockdown had impacted the ride-hailing business significantly. In May, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had said the company's revenues had declined by 95 per cent in the previous two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had also made it clear that the prognosis ahead for the business is "very unclear and uncertain" and the impact of this crisis is "definitely going to be long-drawn for us". The company had also announced laying off of 1,400 staff from its rides, financial services and food business.