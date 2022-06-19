Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shares preview of Futurefactory

In an earlier tweet, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal mentioned that the company had plans to invite its S1 customers to a factory visit on June 19 at the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu.
All customers who purchased the S1 electric scooter will be invited to visit Ola Electric's facility - Ola Futurefactory. According to Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, the guest list might reach 50,000 people. Prior to the event, Aggarwal shared a number of videos from inside the facility and said, “Can’t wait for ALL our customers to see the Futurefactory today!"
In an earlier tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal mentioned that the ride-hailing-service-turned-EV-manufacturer had plans to invite its S1 customers to a factory visit on June 19 at the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu. The event will also mark customer celebrations and the debut of the MoveOS 2. No other automaker has welcomed such a big number of consumers to their different production sites for a factory tour, unlike the Ola Electric CEO who is known for his fairly-unique ways.
Ola Futurefactory, with 100-acre forest cover, claims to have 10 million production capacity working with more than 3,000 robots. As per the company, it is world’s largest and “most advanced" two-wheeler factory and is an “Integrated facility with manufacturing, battery as well as supplier parks ensuring over 90% of parts are localised and in close proximity".
SoftBank Group-backed Ola Electric was reported to be in talks with multiple global suppliers to build a battery cell manufacturing plant in India with a capacity of up to 50-gigawatt hours, sources said.
As part of its broader electrification push, the firm plans to invest in companies with advanced cell and battery technology, alongside the 50 Gwh battery plant.
Ola Electric needs 40 Gwh of battery capacity to power 10 million electric scooters annually. The remainder will be for its electric cars, which the company plans to manufacture in the future.
PTI sources said the cell battery plant may cost around $1 billion (over ₹7,700 crore) and may be built with an initial capacity of 1 Gwh, which will be expanded in the future.
Over 40 global suppliers are already in Bengaluru to meet with Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal at the company's headquarters and are also visiting the Ola Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu this week, sources aware of the matter said.
Ola Electric, they said, has initiated talks with global suppliers from Germany, Korea, Japan and other hubs to fuel its battery manufacturing ambitions. It currently imports its battery cells from South Korea.
