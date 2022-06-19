Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shares preview of Futurefactory

In an earlier tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal mentioned that the ride-hailing-service-turned-EV-manufacturer had plans to invite its S1 customers to a factory visit on June 19 at the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu. The event will also mark customer celebrations and the debut of the MoveOS 2. No other automaker has welcomed such a big number of consumers to their different production sites for a factory tour, unlike the Ola Electric CEO who is known for his fairly-unique ways.