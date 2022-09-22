"The global EV revolution so far has been limited to the West and to China. To truly take the EV revolution to humanity scale, India will have to be the epicenter of change. Ola is committed to creating the EV paradigm for the rest of the world by building half of the vehicles that the world needs right here in India. Our international expansion not only means that we will as a company be able to serve customers in these similar regions, but it is also testament to the fact that India will lead the EV revolution for the world," Aggarwal said in a statement.

