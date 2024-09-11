An Ola Electric showroom in Karnataka was set on fire by a disgruntled mechanic who was allegedly not satisfied with the service of e-scooter he had recently purchased. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place in Kalaburagi.

The accused has been identified as 26-year-old Mohammad Nadeem. Police have filed a case against him and he has been arrested.

Police official said that Nadeem, a mechanic by the profession, was unsatisfied with the servicing of his e-scooter he purchased last month, reported Reuters.

The damages to the Ola showroom are estimated worth over ₹8 lakh.

Report said that Nadeem went to the showroom multiple times, however, he failed to get issues relating to his two-wheeler resolved. The outlet staff reportedly did not respond to his concerns and kept neglecting his requests. On Tuesday, he carried petrol and set fire to six bikes.

After getting information, firefighters rushed to the spot and quickly extinguish the flames.

No person was injured in the incident.

Several videos of the smoke emanating from the showroom have gone viral on social media platforms.

In August, around a dozen vehicles kept in the Ola Electric showroom were damaged in Indore after a fire broke out in the showroom, prompting authorities to move nearly 2,500 people, including students attending coaching classes.

Meanwhile, Ola has forayed into the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of three models and two more in the pipeline.

Ola Electric's bike portfolio under the Roadster range comprises Roaster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro with prices starting at ₹74,999, ₹1,04,999, and ₹1,99,999 respectively. Deliveries of these bikes will begin from Q4FY25 onwards. Roadster Pro delivery will begin in Q4FY26.