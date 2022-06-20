Ola Electric teases 3 new cars. Take a sneak peak

Ola Electric teases 3 new cars. Take a sneak peak1 min read . 07:04 PM IST
- In the video, the company has teased three electric vehicles. One is likely a sporty sedan. The other two appear to be electric SUV / coupe and hatchback.
With major car brands like Tata, Kia, Mahindra and Hyundai promising to ride the EV wave soon, Ola Electric also hinted that it is preparing to join the rally. On the sidelines of ‘Ola Customer Day’ event, the company teased its upcoming electric cars.
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, in a tweet, said, “Building some cars," and posted an image with a heavily blurred image of a car in the background. Along with it, Aggarwal posted the image (shown below) of blurred design mock-ups of its upcoming EV models. One of them is a blue-coloured sedan-like vehicle.
In the video, the company has teased three electric vehicles. One of them seems to be a sporty sedan with a coupe roofline. The other two appear to be electric SUV / coupe and hatchback.
According to reports, the cars would come with a 70-80kWh capacity battery pack to offer a long driving range. The company is likely to start the production by the end of 2023.
Ola Electric did not, however, share any technical information about its upcoming electric cars. The CEO is likely to divulge more details on the topic in the next few months
