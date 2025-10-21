Ola employee suicide case: Karnataka HC orders Bengaluru police not to harass CEO Bhavish Aggarwal — What we know

Ola employee suicide case: The Karnataka High Court has ordered the Bengaluru police not to harass Ola Electric Mobility founder Bhavish Aggarwal and others over the alleged abetment case of the 38-year-old employee who took his own life.

Justice Mohammad Nawaz, in an order passed last week, said that the police must not harass the petitioners, Bhavish Aggarwal, the company Ola Electric, and Subrat Kumar Dash, in the guise of their investigation.

“The police who are investigating into the case... registered at Subramanyapura Police Station, Bengaluru City, shall not harass the petitioners in the guise of investigation,” the court said, according to a Hindustan Times report.

What is the case? The case, which is currently filed under the Karnataka High Court, originated from Ola Electric challenging an FIR by Ashwin Kannan, who claims that his brother and Ola employee, K Aravind, took his own life due to the mental harassment, non-payment of salary and allowances by the electric vehicle maker.

Ola Electric, in an official statement, said that Aravind, during his three-year tenure at Ola Electric, has allegedly never raised a harassment complaint against anyone.

The electric vehicle maker also said that Arvind's role did not involve any direct interaction with the company's top management, including the company promoter Bhavish Aggarwal.

The company also shared their condolences to Aravind's family and expressed its sadness for the loss of its colleague. Even though the company said that it had 'facilitated the full and final settlement to Aravind's account' to provide support to the family, they challenged the FIR by filing the petition at the Karnataka High Court.

“We have challenged the registration of the FIR before the Honble Karnataka High Court and protective orders have been passed in favour of Ola Electric and its officials,” said the company on 20 October 2025.

How did the Ola employee die? The deceased, 38-year-old K Aravind, who was working as a Homologation Engineer at Ola Electric since 2022, took his own life by drinking poison.

According to earlier reports, K Aravind attempted suicide on 28 September 2025, at his apartment in Chikkalasandra. After the discovery, Aravind was immediately rushed to the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, but later died due to the injuries despite the medical support.