Ola ordered to pay ₹1.30 lakh to consumer for ‘deficiency in service and unfair trade practice’

Ola Electric was found guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice after a customer failed to get proper after-sales service despite his electric scooter developing repeated problems during the warranty period.

A consumer commission in Kerala directed the company to refund over ₹1.30 lakh in compensation to the complainant — ₹1,03,999 paid for the scooter, ₹25,000 as compensation and ₹5,000 towards the cost of the complaint.

What did the customer complain about? According to a Times of India (TOI) report, Jithin GA purchased an Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 electric scooter from Ola Electric's Kasaragod outlet.

In the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kasaragod, order dated 30 July, Jithin paid the company ₹71,259 as a down payment and arranged a bank loan for the remaining amount.

According to the order, he had a 40,000 km warranty and an additional warranty plan. However, only after a few months of use, the scooter's rear shock absorber developed a fault.

Upon reaching the nearest service centre, Jithin was told that the problem could not be fixed at Payyannur and was sent to the Mangalore showroom, around 100 km away. According to the complaint, the service centres in Kasaragod, Kannur and Mangalore later ceased to function.

The complainant said the scooter's battery would automatically shut off once it dropped below a certain percentage, and that the rear shock absorber had become faulty again.

Jithin said he had to use recovery vehicles to reach charging points and that the scooter was no longer usable, and alleged that he suffered financial loss, mental stress and other difficulties because of the defects and lack of service.

A notice was sent to the Ola Kasaragod outlet, but it was returned with the remark that the addressee had left and the shop was closed. Another notice was served on Ola Electric Mobility Limited on 5 March 2026, but the company neither appeared before the commission nor filed a reply.

It was therefore proceeded against ex parte.

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What did the consumer court say? According to the TOI report, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, presided over by President Krishnan K and Member Beena KG, recently ruled against Ola Electric.

In its assessment, the bench reviewed the complainant's order booking form, purchase invoice, and extended warranty certificate.

The commission heavily criticised the terms of Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd's extended warranty. The company had mandated that customers frequently check its website for policy changes, reserving the right to alter warranty terms at their own discretion.

“In Ext.A2 it is mentioned that Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd reserves the right to change any of the terms and conditions of these warranty terms at any time, which amounts to unfair trade practice, which is against consumer rights,” the commission observed.

The bench also highlighted the lack of proper customer support when the defects were reported during the active warranty period. They specifically noted geographical hurdles for customers in Kasaragod, who were forced to travel roughly 100 km to a service centre in Mangalore.

“In the present case also, the complainant was not availed of proper service on reporting defects during the warranty period,” the commission stated.

With the defects left unresolved during the warranty period, the scooter was rendered useless, and the complainant expressed no intention of riding it in the future.

“Ext.A2 confirms the deficiency in service on the part of opposite party. In the absence of contra evidence there is gross deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of opposite party,” the commission ruled.

Holding the company responsible for both unfair trade practices and a service deficiency, the commission partially allowed the complaint.

The two opposite parties were held jointly and severally liable and directed to pay the following amounts within 30 days of receiving the order: