Cab aggregator Ola has come forward to team up with the Delhi State Government’s health department to enhance capital’s ambulance network. According to a statement released by Ola , the company’s fleet will be used as mini-ambulances to let citizens of the capital city to travel to healthcare facilities for emergency services. This new service will be free of charge.

The new service can only be allowed for non-Covid cases. Citizens who need any mobility support for any non-Covid medical care can dial 102 and the health ministry team will allocate a cab for the patient to be transported to a hospital free of cost.

Ola has promised a convenient, reliable and safe transport for non-COVID medical trips such as scheduled check-ups, dialysis, chemotherapy and for immediate medical needs such as injuries, amongst others.

The cabs will be equipped with essential protective equipment like masks and sanitizers and are operated by specially trained driver-partners following proper sanitary measures as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said, “We are grateful to the Delhi Government for this collaboration and the opportunity to enable mobility support for the state’s healthcare system amidst the ongoing crisis. Access to healthcare, especially for non-COVID related emergencies is becoming a major challenge in our cities. Through this initiative, we will be able to supplement the existing ambulance network with access to quick and safe mobility for anyone in need, to get to the hospital. We are also partnering with State governments across the country and will continue to support them with their emergency response efforts."

Ola has also collaborated with the Ministry of Health, Karnataka and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide essential mobility services in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively by ferrying medical staff, healthcare workers and paramedical staff from homes to hospitals.

The Company has rolled out its new category, ‘Ola Emergency’ which will provide transport for medical trips to and from hospitals across 15 cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Vizag, Nashik, Varanasi, Indore, Bhopal, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

