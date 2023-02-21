Ola, Rapido, Uber bike taxi services are banned in Delhi by government. 5 points
- The Delhi government has said that carrying passengers on a hire or commercial basis in private bikes Delhi would be considered a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
Delhi government in a decision has decided to ban bike taxi services provided by Ola,Uber and Rapido in the national capital stating that it was a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which would make aggregators liable for a fine of ₹1 lakh.
