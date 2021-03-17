OPEN APP
Ola to provide free Covid vaccination to all its employees, their dependents

The company is partnering with relevant authorities to conduct the vaccination drive. The vaccination will be offered on a voluntary basis. (Photo: Reuters)
 2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2021, 12:21 PM IST Deepak Upadhyay

  • Ola expects to vaccinate around 24,000 people, including all direct contractual employees, consultants, advisors and their immediate dependents including spouse, kids and parents
  • The Covid-19 vaccination drive will be over and above Ola's existing medical insurance policy

NEW DELHI : As India ramps up its Covid-19 vaccination drive, leading mobility company Ola announced on Wednesday that it would cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for all its employees and their dependents in fight against the pandemic.

Ola expects to vaccinate around 24,000 people, including all direct contractual employees, consultants, advisors and their immediate dependents including spouse, kids and parents, the company said.

“We are happy to announce that Ola has decided to cover vaccination costs across the group. At Ola, we prioritize the health and well-being of not only our employees and their loved ones but also our extended family who work directly with us including advisors and consultants. While this vaccine is voluntary, it is also one of the most effective tools to fight against COVID-19. As the government gears up for the next phase of the vaccination drive, we encourage all our employees and their families to opt for the vaccine and fight against COVID-19," Ola spokesperson Varun Dubey said.

Dubey said the firm will start extending end-to-end support to those applicable starting with the ones above the age of 60 and those 45+ with co-morbidities. But the drive will be offered on a voluntary basis. The company will expand this process to include the rest as soon as the government rolls out the next phase of the vaccination drive, he added.

He further said the company is partnering with relevant authorities to conduct the vaccination drive. The company will provide requisite infrastructure and logistics for the vaccination with the drive being conducted across all the geographies it operates globally.

Several Indian firms, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Accenture Plc, Mahindra Group, ITC Ltd, RPG Group and State Bank of India have announced to offer free immunization plans for staff and their dependents as a way to persuade them to return to the office faster and assure worried workers amid a second wave of infections.


