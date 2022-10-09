Ola, Uber cab aggregators to face action if they ply by 10 Oct: K'taka govt

Earlier on 6 October, the state government issued a notice to Ola, Uber and other taxi aggregators for violating the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rule 2016 by illegally operating autorickshaws and overcharging from the customers.
Amid the taxi aggregators including Ola and Uber unrelenting to the Karnataka government's direction to stop autorickshaw services under its domain with immediate effect, the state transport department has warned that the enforcement will start from 10 October.
Amid the taxi aggregators including Ola and Uber unrelenting to the Karnataka government's direction to stop autorickshaw services under its domain with immediate effect, the state transport department has warned that the enforcement will start from 10 October.
Though the cab aggregators have shown no sign of falling in line with the government order.
"We had given them three days to stop their services. We also had asked them in our notice to furnish details if they have any to us in this duration. They have not responded yet. So, the enforcement will start from tomorrow," a senior transport department official said.
The autorickshaw services were operating and the charges remained exorbitant compared to the meter-based regular charges on 9 October too.
An autorickshaw driver Manjunath said he would like to see the government taking action. "We had seen a similar notice served to the cab aggregators just before the elections but no action was taken again. Now once again when the assembly elections are nearing, similar notice has been served. I want to see the government taking action," he said.
