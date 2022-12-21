Ola, Uber drivers may soon need licence to operate in Delhi

Ola, Uber drivers may soon need licence to operate in Delhi2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
- At present, the Delhi government only regulates the fares of metered taxis and autos
Ola, Uber drivers and aggregators of delivery services may soon have to get a licence to operate in the national capital Delhi, according to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
Ola, Uber drivers and aggregators of delivery services may soon have to get a licence to operate in the national capital Delhi, according to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
The Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules, 2022 will regulate all ride-hailing companies, e-commerce firms, and door-to-door delivery companies to bring accountability towards the safety of the passengers.
The Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules, 2022 will regulate all ride-hailing companies, e-commerce firms, and door-to-door delivery companies to bring accountability towards the safety of the passengers.
As per the proposed rules, all the firms will have to share details of drivers and vehicles with the transport department under new motor vehicle rules in the offing.
As per the proposed rules, all the firms will have to share details of drivers and vehicles with the transport department under new motor vehicle rules in the offing.
Cab aggregators and delivery services will also be mandated to have only electric vehicles by 2030.
Cab aggregators and delivery services will also be mandated to have only electric vehicles by 2030.
Additionally, a mandatory customer grievance redressal mechanism may also be implemented.
Additionally, a mandatory customer grievance redressal mechanism may also be implemented.
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot said that the national capital will become the first in the country to regulate the aggregators providing passenger transport and delivery services of goods and commodities, including last-mile delivery in the city.
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot said that the national capital will become the first in the country to regulate the aggregators providing passenger transport and delivery services of goods and commodities, including last-mile delivery in the city.
The proposed rules are expected to come into effect by early next year. However, there has not been any decision regarding the regularisation of fares as of now.
The proposed rules are expected to come into effect by early next year. However, there has not been any decision regarding the regularisation of fares as of now.
At present, the Delhi government only regulates the fares of metered taxis and autos.
At present, the Delhi government only regulates the fares of metered taxis and autos.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has directed the city government to ensure the completion of a project for installation of panic buttons and tracking devices in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has directed the city government to ensure the completion of a project for installation of panic buttons and tracking devices in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.
The high court’s direction came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) raising concern over incidents like snatching, theft and eve-teasing on DTC buses.
The high court’s direction came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) raising concern over incidents like snatching, theft and eve-teasing on DTC buses.
The high court was informed by the Delhi government that all new buses being inducted under the cluster scheme and in the DTC fleet are equipped with CCTV, panic buttons, and a vehicle tracking system, as per the statutory requirement.
The high court was informed by the Delhi government that all new buses being inducted under the cluster scheme and in the DTC fleet are equipped with CCTV, panic buttons, and a vehicle tracking system, as per the statutory requirement.
Taking into account the detailed affidavit filed by the Delhi government’s Transport Department in a PIL seeking directions for installation of CCTV cameras and deployment of one police personnel on all DTC and cluster buses in the city, the high court said no further orders are required to be passed in the matter.
Taking into account the detailed affidavit filed by the Delhi government’s Transport Department in a PIL seeking directions for installation of CCTV cameras and deployment of one police personnel on all DTC and cluster buses in the city, the high court said no further orders are required to be passed in the matter.
Separately, the transport department of Delhi announced in October that it will implement strict restriction on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheeler in the national capital after the imposition of curbs.
Separately, the transport department of Delhi announced in October that it will implement strict restriction on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheeler in the national capital after the imposition of curbs.
The city government announced to impose of a fine of ₹20,000 on the plying of certain vehicles.
The city government announced to impose of a fine of ₹20,000 on the plying of certain vehicles.