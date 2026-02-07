Ola, Uber, Rapido strike today: No cabs available? Commuters brace for travel disruptions amid ‘All India Breakdown'

A union of app-based taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers has announced a one-day strike on Saturday to press several demands, including addressing concerns over the installation of panic buttons, low income, and exploitation.

As reported by PTI, in a statement, the Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha said drivers of app-based taxis and auto-rickshaws nationwide will observe the February 7 strike to protest “illegal” bike taxi services and the “arbitrary” fare policies of ride-hailing platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

The nationwide protest will involve drivers and delivery workers associated with major platforms, including Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter, and other app-based transport services.

According to the unions, the agitation is being organised against the continued failure of the Central and State Governments to notify minimum base fares under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025. Despite these guidelines, aggregator companies continue to unilaterally set fares, pushing workers into unsustainable working conditions and forcing longer working hours with declining earnings

Installation of panic button Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha said in a statement that the mandatory panic button installation has led to a financial burden for drivers, PTI reported.

"While there are 140 panic button device providers approved by the Central Government, the State Government has declared nearly 70% of these companies unauthorized. As a result, cab drivers are being forced to remove previously installed devices and spend approximately ₹12,000 unnecessarily to install new devices, causing severe financial hardship," the statement said.

The drivers' body also flagged concerns over loss of income due to an increase in the number of auto-rickshaws under the open permit policy, and alleged that victims of accidents involving illegal bike taxis are denied insurance benefits.

Gig workers' delegation meets Rahul Gandhi A delegation of transport and delivery gig workers met Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to discuss the need for central legislation and the implementation of regulations in Congress-ruled states, according to the Founder President of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Union President Shaik Salauddin said the delegation outlined the problems faced by gig workers during the half-hour meeting.

Salauddin said, "This delegation included drivers and delivery workers from the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers. In Congress-ruled states, and even where we serve as the opposition, the election promises made to these workers have been acted upon. At the central level, the government is providing social-security schemes, but that is not a substitute for statutory law."

Further, he lauded the Congress government in Karnataka for bringing in a legislation to aid the gig workers.

"There was a detailed discussion. For about half an hour, the delegation described their problems one by one. We called on Congress governments in states where implementation has stalled to act promptly. We again congratulated Karnataka for being the first state to introduce a comprehensive law," he added.