Ola, Uber receive show-cause notice for non-payment of entry fee in Chandigarh

As per the rules, all the registered taxis of Punjab and Haryana have to pay an entry fee when they enter Chandigarh
Ola and Uber have 15 days to reply, failing which Chandigarh's State Transport Authority (STA) will take action against them
Chandigarh administration has served a show-cause notice on ride-hailing firms Uber and Ola for the non-payment of entry fee worth ₹1.34 crore despite multiple reminders, according to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
As per the rules, all the registered taxis of Punjab and Haryana have to pay an entry fee when they enter Chandigarh. The city has granted aggregator licences to Ola and Uner to operate taxis in the union territory under its On Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2017.
As per Rule (6), the ridesharing companies are liable to pay ₹1,000 per quarter per vehicle in respect of vehicles registered in Punjab and Haryana and hold an all-India tourist permit.
The ₹1.34 crore dues came to light after Chandigarh's State Transport Authority (STA) started an audit in January this year.
The STA has asked Ola and Uber to show cause as to why the licence granted under the Aggregators Rules should not be suspended/cancelled and the bank guarantee deposited by them not forfeited in favour of the government.
Ola and Uber have 15 days to reply, failing which action will be taken against them.
The STA has been demanding entry fees from the cab drivers and aggregators since 201, and both have put the onus on the other to pay the dues.
This year in February, the STA launched a major drive to collect the entry fee dues from the taxis. It also imposed penalties o drivers and impounded vehicles over non-payment of the fee.