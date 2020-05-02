Ola and Uber and other commercial cab aggregators have been allowed to ply on the roads after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the use of cabs in some districts. The new notification clarified that these new relaxations will be only limited to districts that are faring well after the outbreak of coronavirus.

The central government has assigned various colour codes to simplify the process of gradually lifting restrictions of the lockdown. All 733 districts of the country have been assigned one out of three different colour codes. Red zones are the worst affected districts with the maximum number of cases in the country.

In the Red Zone, commercial cabs will not be allowed to run till they turn to orange or green. However, private four-wheeler vehicles can run with two people apart from the driver. Two-wheeler riders can only ride solo. The movement, however, will only be permitted for necessary activities.

Cabs will be allowed to run in green and orange zones. In orange zone, the cabs will only be able to ferry two people besides the driver. In the green zone, districts with no confirmed cases of covid-19 will also have the same rules but the districts will have permission to operate public transport buses at 50% capacity.

Intercity travel and cab sharing is still out of bounds for cab aggregators and private vehicles will only be permitted for essential activities.

Cab services have been halted since 22 March but companies like Uber and Ola have been partnering with state governments to provide essential connectivity for medical purposes. The new relaxations will help cab drivers resume activity. However, most metro cities are still in the red zones and might take longer to get back to normal activities.

