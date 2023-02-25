Olaf Scholz arrives in India, may ask PM Modi to mediate on Russia-Ukraine war
- People familiar with the broad agenda of the Modi-Scholz talks said the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict are expected to figure prominently during the deliberations
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today arrived in New Delhi for a visit to India from February 25-26. Scholz is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation, and his visit to India is the first standalone one by any German Chancellor since the commencement of the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations in 2011.
