Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal meets Nitin Gadkari amid EV fire incidents

Aggarwal shared pictures on Twitter from his meeting with Gadkari.
Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of cab aggregator platform Ola, operated by ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd, met Union Transport minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the future of electric vehicles (EV) in India.
Aggarwal shared pictures on Twitter from his meeting with Gadkari. The Ola CEO can be seen giving a demo to the Union Transport Minister about the company's SI Pro electric scooter.
Taking to Twitter, the Ola CEO wrote, “Met Shri @nitin_gadkari ji and discussed India's potential to become world's EV hub and Ola’s plans."
Aggarwal added, “Demoed the scooter to him! His belief in bringing together an electric revolution and making sustainable mobility a reality is really inspiring for us at @OlaElectric."
This comes amid recent incidents of electric scooters catching fire. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has also roped in the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru to investigate the recent mishaps.
Recently, an electric bike emitted smoke in Tamil Nadu's Thiruppur, raising alarms over the safety of e-scooters once again. In this case, the owner of the e-bike was alerted about smoke emanating from the battery module by commuters.
On 9 April, a batch of 20 electric scooters from Jitendra EV caught fire when they were being transported from the factory in Maharashtra's Nashik.