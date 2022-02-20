Old aeroplane turned into a restaurant on Ghaziabad expressway

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Passengers on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad will be soon able to dine inside an airplane cabin as preparations have begun to build a restaurant using a scrapped aeroplane. The aeroplane restaurant is being built in the rest area located on the expressway and a private company has been tasked with the project. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Passengers on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad will be soon able to dine inside an airplane cabin as preparations have begun to build a restaurant using a scrapped aeroplane. The aeroplane restaurant is being built in the rest area located on the expressway and a private company has been tasked with the project.

Speaking to ANI, Anubhav Jain, the project manager said that pieces of a scrapped plane brought in from Delhi and work has begun to assemble the restaurant. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Speaking to ANI, Anubhav Jain, the project manager said that pieces of a scrapped plane brought in from Delhi and work has begun to assemble the restaurant. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The project manager also gives in-detailed information about the aeroplane restaurant which has the capacity to seat about 70 people. A rooftop open restaurant will be developed on the petals of the aeroplane, where birthday parties and many more can be arranged, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The project manager also gives in-detailed information about the aeroplane restaurant which has the capacity to seat about 70 people. A rooftop open restaurant will be developed on the petals of the aeroplane, where birthday parties and many more can be arranged, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jain also said that the aeroplane eatery 'Justin' will take about two to three months to begin operations.

Jain also said that the aeroplane eatery 'Justin' will take about two to three months to begin operations.

People from the nearby locations have been flocking to see the progress of the restaurant and the manager said that they will employ people from nearby villages.

People from the nearby locations have been flocking to see the progress of the restaurant and the manager said that they will employ people from nearby villages.

Jain elaborated that the place will be developed as an amusement park so that the people of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad can visit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Jain elaborated that the place will be developed as an amusement park so that the people of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad can visit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Parks for children to play in as well as shopping centres and multiplexes will also be built. It will take another three to four months to start all these," Jain said.

"Parks for children to play in as well as shopping centres and multiplexes will also be built. It will take another three to four months to start all these," Jain said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}