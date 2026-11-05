Old Delhi Chawri Bazaar building collapse: Unauthorised construction, 2 MCD officials suspended | Top Updates

A senior MCD official stated that the under-construction building, which stood on a 50-square-metre plot, had no sanctioned building plan, making its construction unauthorised.

Kanishka Singharia
Published5 Nov 2026, 04:24 PM IST
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Delhi Building Collapse: NDRF Launches Rescue Operations in Chawri Bazaar, Two Dead

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday suspended two junior-level engineers after an under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar, leading to the deaths of two people and leaving four injured.

In separate orders, the Deputy Commissioner of the Old Delhi Zone also placed two officials under suspension for " serious negligence in the discharge of their duties."

According to news agency ANI, the order reads: “In view of the recent incident and the developments arising therefrom, and considering the prima facie case of severe dereliction of duty, you are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending further inquiry.”

Also Read | Seemapuri building collapse: Three dead, including pregnant woman and child

Old Delhi building collapse: What we know so far

  • A three-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Thursday in Gali Sitara near Chawri Bazaar Metro station. Multiple teams, including Delhi Fire Services personnel and police officers, were engaged in rescue operations at the site. However, four injured people were rushed to hospital even before the fire department team arrived, an official told ANI.
  • Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an inquiry into the collapse and directed the registration of an FIR against the contractor.

Also Read | Delhi building collapse: PG owner, wife sent to judicial custody
  • A senior MCD official stated that the under-construction building, which stood on a 50-square-metre plot, had no sanctioned building plan, making its construction unauthorised. The official further stated that the civic body had received no complaints regarding the construction of the building.
  • The official further said that construction work on the building had been halted around 15 days ago. Workers were removing the support system beneath the roof when the structure collapsed. "The material used was non-engineered and had not set properly, which eventually led to the collapse," the official said.
  • Residents said they heard a deafening noise when the three-storey structure came crashing down. One local recalled that the building collapsed at around 9.35 am. He rushed to the site immediately after hearing the sound, only to find the entire building lying in a heap of debris.
  • "My family members were trapped behind the building, but they are fine. Two people have been pulled out. One was severely injured and bleeding heavily, while another body was brought out packed," he said. "The owners are four members, they are brothers," he added.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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HomeNewsIndiaOld Delhi Chawri Bazaar building collapse: Unauthorised construction, 2 MCD officials suspended | Top Updates
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