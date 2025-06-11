Old, dirty train coaches provided to BSF troops: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suspends 4 officials, orders probe

After a controversy erupted over a train with dilapidated and dirty coaches provided to ferry Border Security Force (BSF) troops from Tripura for deployment during the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday suspended four officials and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The development came a day after videos of the train surfaced online.

However, the Northeast Frontier Railway Zone had dismissed the allegations in a post on social media platform X.

In a statement issued by the railway ministry, Vaishnaw asserted that the dignity of the security forces is paramount and such negligence will not be tolerated at any level.

BSF troops deployed for Amarnath Yatra About 1,200 BSF troops drawn from 13 companies were scheduled to board a special train on June 6 for Jammu Tawi from Udaipur in Tripura. The train had to make a few stops in between and collect troops from four locations in Tripura, Assam and West Bengal.

The train was made available to the BSF on June 9, and when they saw its "poor and unhygienic" condition, the jawans inspecting a coach recorded videos.

The troops were part of the additional deployment of central forces by the Union government for the annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3 in J&K.

After the videos went viral, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed commented on X: “This is what happens when the government's entire focus is on PR for a few flashy trains, while the masses are forced to travel like animals.”

“Shame on @narendramodi and @AshwiniVaishnaw for providing a filthy train - full of dirt, cockroaches, and broken seats - for our BSF soldiers heading for Amarnath Yatra duty,” she added.

Three senior section engineers and a coaching depot officer of Alipurduar Rail Division have been suspended by the railway minister, the statement said.

