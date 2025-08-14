Old enmity? Man found chatting with girl in cafe, beaten to death by 10 people in Jalgaon. Here's what happened

Maharashtra: What started as a casual chat between a man and a girl in a cafe, soon took a shocking turn with the man being allegedly beaten to death in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

The man, Suleiman Khan, aged 20 years, was allegedly beaten to death by ten persons after they spotted him chatting with a girl, police officials said on Wednesday, reported PTI. Four individuals were also arrested in connection with the case.

The four accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them in police custody even as a search for the mastermind of the crime is underway.

How the man was attacked The man, a resident of Betawad Khurd village, had gone to Jamner to fill the form for a police recruitment exam on Monday. He was chatting with a girl in a cafe when ten individuals confronted him and launched an assault on him, said police officials.

The group then forced Khan back to his village, where they attacked him with sticks and iron rods at the local bus stand. When his family tried to intervene, they too were beaten up.

Khan was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

Why was the man beaten to death? Police suspect an old enmity led to the murder of Suleiman Khan, who was preparing for the police recruitment exam, reported PTI.

The incident created tension in Jamner, leading to the deployment of a posse of police personnel in sensitive areas.

Khan's relatives and locals gathered at Jamner police station on Monday night, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits and stringent action.

Case registered under BNS A case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping, rioting, and murder.