'Old India vs New India': BJP shares video featuring Gen Z-older generation debate on Jantar Mantar protests

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday shared a social media video contrasting "Old India" and "New India", using a fictional conversation between Gen Z youngsters and an older man to frame the recent Jantar Mantar protests while highlighting the country's infrastructure growth and development.

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The video opens with a group of young people at a gym discussing the protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar before shifting to a broader debate on India's progress over the years. An older character tells them that "old India" was marked by "bomb blasts, terrorist attacks and corruption", while today's India is defined by smartphones, metro networks, expressways, airports and the expansion of premier educational and medical institutions.

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'From bomb blasts to metros and expressways' Sharing the video, the BJP wrote, "Earlier India... scams, bomb blasts and instability. India today... smartphones in people's hands, metros, expressways, new airports, and the rapid expansion of IITs, IIMs and AIIMS."

The party said that after decades of slow development, India was now moving ahead at a much faster pace and urged young people to focus on building their careers.

"As India progresses under strong leadership, make the most of this opportunity by focusing on your career," the BJP said.

Towards the end of the video, one of the youngsters questions why a resignation took place if the country is progressing. Responding to him, the older character says the resignation should not be viewed as an individual's "personal victory" but as a reflection of the strength of democracy.

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'Strength of democracy' Echoing the message, the BJP said, "Someone's resignation is not a 'personal victory' for any individual; it is a symbol of the strength of democracy."

"The government continues to work towards addressing challenges and building a better future for the youth," it added, concluding the post with the message: "Strong India = Stronger Future."

The video is the latest in the BJP's digital outreach aimed at younger audiences following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and the student-led protests at Jantar Mantar.

The party has stepped up its use of Instagram Reels after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged ministers and party leaders to engage more actively with young voters through short-form videos.

The outreach came after a massive protest by Cockroach Janata Party-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged NEET irregularities received massive support from GenZ. CJP's support generally came from Instagram, with posts and reels by the party and its leaders garnering millions of views.

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