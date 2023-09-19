As the proceedings of the Parliament shifts to the new building on Tuesday, the Prime Minister announced the new name of the old parliament building which will be called “Samvidhan Sadan" (Constitution House). The old Parliament Building which was designed by British architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker and was completed in 1927 witnessed some of the great moments in Indian history like the passing of India's constitution.

"I appeal to you, and I hope you will consider it after deliberation. Now that we are going there (the new parliament building), the glory of this house should never decline. We shouldn't just call it the 'old parliament'. I request, if both of you permit, that this building should be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan' so that it always serves as an inspiration for us. When we call it 'Samvidhan Sadan', the memories of those great people who once sat here in the Constituent Assembly get linked to it. We shouldn't let go of this opportunity to offer this gift to the coming generations," NDTV quoted PM Modi as saying.

PM Modi paid his tribute to “every brick" of the old Parliament building and said the members of Parliament will enter the new Parliament with new hope and confidence. The sources have revealed that the old Parliament building will be conserved as an archeological marvel of India.

PM Modi remembers Jawaharlal Nehru

PM Modi touched on several topics during his address on Monday from the Lok Sabha elections, and G20 summit to the success of India's lunar mission to Chandrayaan-3. PM Modi also remembered the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru and said, "Today when we are entering the new Parliament building, when the 'grih pravesh' of Parliamentary democracy is taking place, the witness to the first rays of Independence and that which will inspire generations to come - the holy Sengol - that which was touched by India's first Prime Minister Pt Nehru...That is why, this Sengol connects us to a very important past..."

"Chandrayaan-3's skyrocketing success fills every countryman with pride. Under India's presidency, the extraordinary organizing of G20 became an occasion to make unique achievements like getting the global desired impact. In the light of this, the symbol of modern India and ancient democracy - proceedings in the new Parliament building begins today," PM Modi added.