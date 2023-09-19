Old Parliament building to be called as ‘Samvidhan Sadan’: PM Modi proposes new name1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 02:22 PM IST
As the proceedings of the Parliament shifts to the new building on Tuesday, the Prime Minister announced the new name of the old parliament building which will be called “Samvidhan Sadan" (Constitution House). The old Parliament Building which was designed by British architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker and was completed in 1927 witnessed some of the great moments in Indian history like the passing of India's constitution.