Ola Parliament building unsafe, was designed as council house of colonial power: Hardeep Singh Puri

Ola Parliament building unsafe, was designed as council house of colonial power: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri
07:41 PM IST Livemint

The minister said that the existing building, which doesn't have the capacity to accommodate more parliamentarians, was never designed to be Parliament

The current Parliament building is “unsafe" as it now lies in lies in Seismic Zone IV, said Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday, adding that the construction of the new building will be completed in a time-bound manner. 

“When the building was constructed, it was in Seismic Zone II and today, that area is in Seismic Zone IV. It is not an exaggeration. We don't want to create panic, but you know you are above pushing the limit," said Puri. 

During an interaction at the 'India Today Conclave 2021', the minister said that the existing building, which doesn't have the capacity to accommodate more parliamentarians, was never designed to be Parliament and it was a council house of colonial power.

“The number of members (parliamentarians) has been increasing since we became an independent country. So, there have been a lot of internal adjustments and new facilities have been added...from a purely structural point of view, it is an unsafe building," said Puri. 

He that the construction of the new building and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, is being executed as part of the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

About Central Vista project

The redevelopment of the Central Vista envisages a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, a new Prime Minister's residence and office, and a new Vice President's Enclave.

Tata Projects Limited has been constructing a new Parliament building near the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The government said that the winter session of Parliament in December next year will be held in the new building.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Co Pvt Ltd have been executing the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate. The government plans to hold the Republic Day parade on the revamped Rajpath next year.

"These two segments are actually the showcase segment (of the Central Vista redevelopment project)," said Puri, adding that these two projects will be completed within the time period.

Besides, the government had floated tenders for the construction of three new buildings of Common Central Secretariat on the plot where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is currently located

Last month, four infrastructure firms --- Tata Projects Limited, Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd, L&T Construction and NCC Ltd --- had submitted technical bids for the project. 

With inputs from agencies. 

