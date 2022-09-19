Old pension scheme in Punjab? What CM Bhagwant Mann said1 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 02:03 PM IST
Restoration of the old pension scheme, which was discontinued in 2004, has been one of the major demands of the state government employees.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that his government is considering restoring the old pension scheme for government employees. "My government is considering reverting to the Old Pension System (OPS). I have asked my chief secretary to study the feasibility and modalities of its implementation. We stand committed to the welfare of our employees," Mann tweeted.