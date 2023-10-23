Old Pension vs New Pension: 'My Family, My Pension', Maharashtra govt employees to protest against NPS on THIS date
Around 17 lakh Maharashtra govt employees to hold 'Family March' on Nov 8 demanding restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
In Maharashtra, around 17 lakh government and semi-government employees have decided to hold a “Family March" in every district and tehsil of the state on November 8 to demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
