External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has strongly reacted to a recent comment made by billionaire investor George Soros who has weighed in on the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "silent" on the issue and will have to "answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament."

Reacting to George Soros' statement S Jaishankar said,"Mr Soros is an old, rich opinionated person sitting in New York who still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works...such people actually invest resources in shaping narratives."

“People like him think an election is good if the person they want to see, wins and if the election throws up a different outcome then they will say it is a flawed democracy and the beauty is that all this is done under the pretence of advocacy of open society," said EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

#WATCH | Mr Soros is an old, rich opinionated person sitting in New York who still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works...such people actually invest resources in shaping narratives: EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/k99Hzf3mGK — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

George Soros in a speech on Thursday said that Gautam Adani is "accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards."

"Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market but failed," Soros said.

Adani Group has been accused by US shortseller Hindenburg of engaging in "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" over decades, a claim that Adani Group has stoutly denied.

Terming Modi and Adani as "close allies," whose "fate is intertwined", the 92-year-old billionaire investor said, "This will significantly weaken Modi's stranglehold on India's federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms."

"I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India," Soros said in his remarks delivered at the 2023 Munich Security Conference.