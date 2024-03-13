Old video of CJI Chandrachud's son Abhinav goes viral amid furore over CAA: 'This law makes no sense to me...'
Abhinav Chandrachud has said atheists and agnostics, who don't know whether there is a God or not, have been excluded from the CAA.
Amid heated arguments, political backlashes and sporadic protests over the Centre's notification of rules for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, an old video of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's son explaining why the law is unconstitutional is going viral. In the widely shared video, advocate Abhinav Chandrachud argued that the CAA leaves out several minorities, atheists and agnostics, going against the fundamentals of a secular nation.