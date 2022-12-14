An old video of Indian and Chinese troops facing off at LAC in a hilly terrain has resurfaced on social media and gone viral, days after a similar skirmish took place near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh a few days ago. In the video which is believed to be shot last year, Indian troops can be seen stopping the troops of PLA from changing the status quo of LAC and also can be seen beating up Chinese troops who were apparently trying to cross the LAC.
An old video of Indian and Chinese troops facing off at LAC in a hilly terrain has resurfaced on social media and gone viral, days after a similar skirmish took place near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh a few days ago. In the video which is believed to be shot last year, Indian troops can be seen stopping the troops of PLA from changing the status quo of LAC and also can be seen beating up Chinese troops who were apparently trying to cross the LAC.
Indian troops prevented Chinese soldiers from entering Indian territory last week during a border scuffle that led to injuries on both sides, India's defence minister said on Tuesday, in the first such clash since 2020 between the Asian giants.
Indian troops prevented Chinese soldiers from entering Indian territory last week during a border scuffle that led to injuries on both sides, India's defence minister said on Tuesday, in the first such clash since 2020 between the Asian giants.
The incident occurred on Dec. 9 in the Tawang sector of India's northeastern Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh.
The incident occurred on Dec. 9 in the Tawang sector of India's northeastern Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh.
An Indian defence source told Reuters patrolling teams from both sides came face-to-face at one of the peaks there and that in an ensuing hand-to-hand fight, some soldiers fell on the rocky surface and injured themselves. Two other sources said around half a dozen Indian soldiers suffered minor injuries.
An Indian defence source told Reuters patrolling teams from both sides came face-to-face at one of the peaks there and that in an ensuing hand-to-hand fight, some soldiers fell on the rocky surface and injured themselves. Two other sources said around half a dozen Indian soldiers suffered minor injuries.
The defence source said the un-demarcated border, called the Line of Actual Control (LAC), means soldiers from both sides cross over into each other's territory every now and then. Such events are then raised in flag meetings so that they do not escalate.
The defence source said the un-demarcated border, called the Line of Actual Control (LAC), means soldiers from both sides cross over into each other's territory every now and then. Such events are then raised in flag meetings so that they do not escalate.
"Sometimes we perceive some areas as ours, sometimes they do," said the source, declining to be named as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had already issued a statement in parliament about an attempt by the PLA to enter Indian territory.
"Sometimes we perceive some areas as ours, sometimes they do," said the source, declining to be named as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had already issued a statement in parliament about an attempt by the PLA to enter Indian territory.
"These are skirmishes that keep happening, and they are not major. This was not major."
"These are skirmishes that keep happening, and they are not major. This was not major."
Singh told lawmakers the scuffle led to "injuries to a few personnel on both sides" but there were no "serious casualties on our side".
Singh told lawmakers the scuffle led to "injuries to a few personnel on both sides" but there were no "serious casualties on our side".
"PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo," Singh said.
"PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo," Singh said.
"The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts."
"The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts."
Singh said the Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and that the issue had been taken up with China through diplomatic channels.
Singh said the Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and that the issue had been taken up with China through diplomatic channels.
China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, told a news conference the situation at the border was "generally stable".
China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, told a news conference the situation at the border was "generally stable".
*With inputs from agencies
*With inputs from agencies
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.