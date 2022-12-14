An old video of Indian and Chinese troops facing off at LAC in a hilly terrain has resurfaced on social media and gone viral, days after a similar skirmish took place near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh a few days ago. In the video which is believed to be shot last year, Indian troops can be seen stopping the troops of PLA from changing the status quo of LAC and also can be seen beating up Chinese troops who were apparently trying to cross the LAC.

