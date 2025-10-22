Old video shows Punjab Ex-DGP’s late son accusing parents of murder conspiracy: ‘Plan is to….’ | What we know so far

A shocking murder case from Haryana has surfaced, alleging former Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa and his Former MLA wife Razia Sultana of killing their drug addict son. The 35-year-old deceased Aqil Akhtar was found dead at his residence on October 16 and police were intimated soon after, Indian Express reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Srishti Gupta, a post-mortem examination was conducted and no foul play was suspected. The body was handed over to the family for last rites but on October 20 but sometime later an FIR was registered alleging foul play in Akhtar’s death.

The complainant Shamshudin Chaudhary from Punjab's Malerkotla levelled serious allegations against the parents of the deceased, his wife and sister Nishat Akhtar, accusing them of conspiring the murder of Aqil Akhtar. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the purported videos of Aqil Akhtar which were presented as evidence.

However, the retired IPS officer Mustafa cited political conspiracy over the complaint and said that Shamshudin Chaudhary was a former “personal assistant (PA)” of Mohammad Jamil ur Rahman who is Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Malerkotla.

According to Aqil Akhtar's father, the complainant was thrown out of AAP following allegations of collecting bribe and kickbacks. It is important to note that MLA Rahman had defeated the deceased's mother Sultana, who is a Congress leader, in 2022 polls.

Denouncing the complaint and accusing the complainant of indulging in low politicking, Sultana and Nishat Akhtar, who is also a Congress leader, posted statements on their official Facebook pages on October 21.

"According to ex-DGP Mustafa and as per rules, if police receive any complaint, then it becomes the duty of police to register an FIR but that does not mean any offence has been proven. Now, a probe will actually start and the truth will be out in front of people. It is true that we have been devastated by the death of our young son but that doesn’t mean we won’t fight this dirty politicking," the statement reads.

What's there in Aqil Akhtar's purported videos? In the video, Aqil Akhtar alleged that his family called him delusional and said that they “will frame me in a false case… Their plan is to have me falsely imprisoned or even killed," as per the report. He also accused his family of questioning his mental capabilities, he said, “They are trying to establish a false narrative."

In another recent purported video, Akhtar retracted his statement and said “I had posted a video earlier, in which I said many things. It was due to my mental illness… I am blessed with such a good family.”

What ex-DGP Mohammad Mustafa says about his son? Denying allegations against him and his family, the ex-DGP said that his son was a drug addict for the past 18 years who developed severe mental illness and turned “psychotic”.

“He died after injecting buprenorphine in overdose as per the initial police probe. For 18 years since 2007, we were getting him treated for addiction including at PGIMER Chandigarh but he would relapse. He had even set our house on fire once,” the news outlet quoted the ex-DGP as saying.

Suggesting buprenorphine overdose, Mustafa added, “He was into drugs since he was studying in Class 10 at Welham Boys School in Dehradun and was expelled from multiple schools in Chandigarh. Since 2007, we had been getting him treated for addiction, but he would relapse."

He further alleged his son of harassing the family members due to psychosis. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “We had filed police complaints against him multiple times at Panchkula but would retract considering he was our blood.”