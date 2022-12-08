Old videos of Kejriwal's prophecies of AAP's victory in Gujarat go viral

Old videos of Kejriwal's prophecies of AAP's victory in Gujarat go viral1 min read . 03:26 PM IST
Old videos of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal are going viral on internet where he is heard claiming that AAP will form government in Gujarat
After Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide victory in PM Narendra Modi's home fortress Gujarat, old videos of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal are going viral where he had claimed AAP's victory in the the western state.
Netizens are sharing videos of Delhi CM Kejriwal whre he is heard saying confidentally that “AAP is forming government in Gujarat." He further asking people to take note of his prophecy asserting that it is going to be true.
In another video he is also seen naming the members of his party who he claimed were definitely going to win their seats.
Mixed reactions are being seen on these videos on the internet.
As a retaliation to Kejriwal's video, a Twitter user shared an old video of BJP leader Amit Shah,where he is seen claiming that BJP will have a landslide victory in West Bengal.
On the other hand there are many Twitter users mocking the AAP chief for his over confidence.
