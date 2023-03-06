Olectra Greentech bags 1000-crore order for 550 electric buses from Telangana

“We won the order to supply 50 standard floor 12-metre intercity coach e-buses and 500 low floor 12-metre intracity e-buses from the TSRTC. We are proud to partner with the TSRTC in their vision for a sustainable and economical large-scale public transport. The e-buses will be delivered in phases soon. Olectra’s pure e-buses will significantly reduce the noise and emission levels in the city of Hyderabad,“ said K.V. Pradeep, chairman and managing director of Olectra Greentech Limited.

