Olympian boxer Mary Kom to lead Oversight Committee to probe charges against WFI2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 04:23 PM IST
- The Oversight Committee will also run the day-to-day affairs of the wrestling federation
Amid allegations of sexual harassment against the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Union Government on Monday announced a five-member Oversight Committee that will probe the charges against the senior BJP leader and activities of the Wrestling Federation. The committee will be chaired by Olympian boxer Mary Kom and will also include other senior members of the sports fraternity.
