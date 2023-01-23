Amid allegations of sexual harassment against the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Union Government on Monday announced a five-member Oversight Committee that will probe the charges against the senior BJP leader and activities of the Wrestling Federation. The committee will be chaired by Olympian boxer Mary Kom and will also include other senior members of the sports fraternity.

The other members of the Oversight committee include Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player, and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan, and former SAI executive director - teams - Radhika Sreeman.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur announced the formation of the committee on Monday. The Oversight Committee will also run the day-to-day affairs of the wrestling federation.

The government suspended WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar on Saturday and all the ongoing activities in the federation were also stopped, till the investigation is complete.

Tomar has refuted the allegations as baseless and said that the protesting wrestlers have not provided any form of evidence.

"The allegations are baseless. It has been three to four days (since the wrestlers sat in protest) and they still haven't produced any evidence. I have been associated with them for the past 12 years and I never came across any such incident or allegation," Tomar had told news agency ANI.

The protesting wrestlers decided to end their protest on Saturday after having two rounds of consultations with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur who assured them that their grievances will be addressed. The wrestlers in the protest included Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Ravi Dahiya.

The Wrestling Federation has denied all charges by the wrestlers and said "there is no room for arbitrary decision-making and mismanagement" in the federation. The federation also pointed to some personal and hidden agenda in the allegations and said the “protest has some personal as well as hidden agenda to dislodge current management of WFI."