NEW DELHI : With the festival season in India ahead, Olympians and Paralympians have joined hands with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to promote safe celebrations during the festival period to prevent a surge in covid-19 cases through a video.

The video titled #TyoharonKeRangCABKeSang demonstrates hope against all adversity and features India’s Olympic and Paralympic heroes reminding their fellow citizens to not let their guard down during their celebrations and to celebrate festivals responsibly.

The video features national heroes who have not only vanquished odds like extreme poverty but persevered at the biggest international stage, winning Olympic and Paralympic glory for India to create history. They include Olympians: Javelin throw gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Wrestling freestyle silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Wrestling freestyle 65 Kg Bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, India’s first fencer to qualify for the Olympics Bhavani Devi, and the goalkeeper of India’s bronze-winning men’s hockey team PR Sreejesh.

They remind citizens of the continued importance of observing Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), which means to maintain hand hygiene, maintain a distance of 6-feet, wear a mask, and to vaccinate themselves if they are aged 18 years or over by logging onto the CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app.

Paralympians taking part in the video are High Jump silver medallist Praveen Kumar, Archery bronze medallist Harvinder Singh, Club Throw finalist Ekta Bhyan, the first Indian woman to win two medals at the same Olympics / Paralympics with a gold in the 10m and bronze in 50m air rifle standing Avani Lekhara, Discus throw silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya, and Badminton bronze medallist Manoj Sarkar.

India’s Olympians and Paralympians, who had one of their most successful Olympics at Tokyo 2020, embodied the very spirit of India by rising up to the challenge, against all odds to win medals for the country, the government said adding that they say “Khathinaaiyon ka samjhdhaari se saamna aur samaadhaan nikaalna humari zimmedaari hai …Sports aur Zindagi mein!"

