Olympians, Paralympians join hands with govt to prevent rise in covid-19 cases during festivals

India’s Olympians and Paralympians, who had one of their most successful Olympics at Tokyo 2020, embodied the very spirit of India by rising up to the challenge, against all odds to win medals for the country, the government said adding that they say “Khathinaaiyon ka samjhdhaari se saamna aur samaadhaan nikaalna humari zimmedaari hai …Sports aur Zindagi mein!"